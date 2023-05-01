NSCN-IM refutes Assam rifles abduction allegation

DIMAPUR, April 30 (NNN): The NSCN-IM has refuted the allegation of the Assam Rifles that the former abducted some people for ransom.

“The NSCN/GPRN, Union Territory (UT) finds it necessary to clarify the statement of Assam Rifles of falsely accusing NSCN/GPRN for abduction and kidnapping for ransom which appeared in various print media and news channels,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement today. “Therefore, in order to set the record straight for any misconception by the general public by their fabricated stories, the NSCN/GPRN, UT would like to place on records the detail of why they were detained at the UT Correction Cell,” the statement added.

According to the NSCN-IM statement, Huvito detained on April 13, 2023 for loan fraudster. The statement further said that Raj Kumar Das and Raj Kumar Gupta detained on April 21, 2023 for possessing Illegal SP capsules (15000 pieces approx.) and approx. 100 kg of Ganga. The NSCN-IM statement also said that Mulutayo detained on April 25, 2023 for loan fraudster. Piyar Ali was detained on April 27, 2023 for possessing 2 soap cases of drugs (heroin), according to the NSCN-IM statement. Akito Kiba was detained on April 27, 2023 for documents forgery, the statement added.

“The above stated details are all taken up at the interest of public. The UT office considering the rampant growth of drugs users among young Naga people especially between the age group of 15 to 25, find it necessary to curb it at the earliest possible which have now spread even to the remotest villages.

The second group of people that was detained at UT Correction Cell is frequent monetary fraudsters where they have a record of duping people on multiple occasions and still continuing to cheat people using fake land patta and buildings where most of the victims are poor innocent widows and orphans who are socially of low status and are unable to fight for their own right, their complaint letter addressed to our office can be viewed by any concerned person(s),” the NSCN-IM also said.

The NSCN/GPRN, UT then asserted that it will continue to hunt for any anti-social element such as suppliers of drugs and other harmful chemicals which are trying to uproot young

Naga generation of their career and life and any elements trying to sabotage the unblemished and noble cause is questionable and unacceptable.

The NSCN/GPRN, UT then appealed to law enforcing agencies including Assam Rifles to nab inter-state drug traffickers and bring them before the law if they really wanted to rescue people rather than focusing only on rescuing drug peddlers, fraudsters and criminals. “It is also pertinent to point out that there will be no issue if AR performs their duties professionally and stop allowing illegal drugs to flow into Naga areas,” it added. The NSCN-IM then said, “History has taught us enough of how illegal drugs like opium were used by colonial powers to colonize people for which we Naga people should be aware and be more prudent to fight against such insidious design”.