NSF asks its units to hoist Naga national flag on Aug 14

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 12: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) has asked all its federating units and subordinate bodies to hoist the Naga national flag in their respective headquarters on the ‘Naga Independence Day’ on August 14.

In a notification on Monday, NSF president Medovi Rhi and assistant general secretary Kenilo Kent also asked them to observe with the ‘dignity and solemnity it deserves’.

The NSF further asked its units to ensure that the flag is hoisted in a manner befitting the occasion, with all protocols followed.

“The hoisting of the Naga national flag symbolises our unity, identity, and commitment to the Naga cause,” the notification said.