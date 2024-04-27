Organisations call out for ‘free and fair’ elections in Manipur

IMPHAL, APRIL 26: As Manipur went to polls on Friday in the second phase the general mood is about whether was a ‘free and fair’ one.

Thirteen assembly segments of Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency spread across 8 districts viz Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl & Tengnoupal, went to polls on April 26. According to the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur, a total of 484949 voters including 239140 males, 245807 females and 2 transgender voters exercised their franchise in 848 polling stations on Friday.

Meanwhile, as the tempo rises, organisations, one after the other, have been issuing press statements had urged the concerned authorities and the voters to ensure ‘free and fair’ pollings.

The United Women Organisation of Tamenglong had made an appeal to “all the leaders, voters and the general public of Tamenglong to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner” when they go to the polling stations on Friday “by maintaining peace and harmony” during the polling period. “We encourage civil societies and leaders to instill social consciousness to gain momentum for clean election and avoid unethical practices,” it added.

Also, Mao Inter-denominational Churches Fellowship had made an appeal to all the voters for a ‘free and fair’ election on April 26. In a statement, the joint fellowship appealed to the Mao people to “uphold secularism, protect minority rights, and serve as custodians of the Constitution, recognizing the pivotal role of elected leaders in governance”.

The statement then said, “As the nation commemorates the cornerstone of democracy, the credibility of the electoral process and candidates hinges upon ensuring every citizen’s freedom to vote for their chosen leader”.

Earlier, similar appeals were made by All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO), Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony (IFPH) and many more organisations.

This news network had reported earlier that, unlike in the past elections in Manipur, social media users “have been boldly” expressing the desire for a “free and fair” election this time.

In the Outer Parliamentary constituency of Manipur, Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur of INC, Dr. Alyson Abonmai and S. Kho John as independents and Kachui Timothy Zimik are in the fray.

This news agency had also reported that, on most social media platforms, users want voters to be able to freely decide the candidates of their choice when they go to polling booths on April 26. Most of them expressed hope that voters will be mature enough this time round to take care of perennial issues of hurdles in time of voting.