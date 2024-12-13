21 C
Fourth National Lok Adalat Scheduled for December 14 in Tripura; Over 18,000 Cases Set for Disposal

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 12: The fourth National Lok Adalat of the year will take place in Tripura on Saturday, December 14, aiming to resolve a total of 18,054 cases.  

Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, member-secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, announced that the Lok Adalat will be conducted at the Tripura High Court as well as across all district and sub-divisional court premises, even though the date falls on a public holiday.  

A total of 45 benches have been constituted for the event, which will handle a diverse array of legal disputes. These include 332 Motor Accident Compensation cases, 3,557 Bank Loan Repayment cases, 13,130 compensable criminal disputes under various acts such as the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act, 127 Marital Disputes, 186 Cheque Bounce cases, 44 Buyer’s Interest cases, 3 Employment-Related Matters, and 13 Civil Matters.  

A special bench at the Tripura High Court will address 25 cases, while the Agartala court premises will accommodate the highest number of benches, totaling 10. Notices were issued to all concerned parties starting from August 9, providing them an opportunity to engage in pre-conciliation or settlement processes. Parties have been utilising these services through the District Legal Services Authority and Sub-division Legal Services Authority offices.  

Additionally, a team of para-legal volunteers will assist attendees in understanding and navigating the settlement procedures during the Lok Adalat. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of cases and promote amicable dispute resolution.

