Tripura Lok Adalat to settle 23,994 cases

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 12: The third National Lok Adalat of the year, scheduled for September 14, will address a total of 23,994 cases across Tripura. Member Secretary of the Tripura Legal Services Authority, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, announced that the Lok Adalats will be held at the Tripura High Court and in all district and sub-divisional court premises throughout the state.

- Advertisement -

“A total of 23,994 cases will be up for settlement across 51 benches. Of these, 3,920 cases are related to past disputes, while 20,074 are currently pending in court. The cases include 370 related to motor accident compensation, 3,205 regarding bank loan repayments, 17,777 arbitrable criminal disputes under the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act, 286 matrimonial disputes, 160 cheque bounce cases, 11 employment-related cases, and 16 civil cases,” said Chowdhury.

Additionally, a special bench at the Tripura High Court will handle 31 cases, with the largest number of benches (11) sitting at the Agartala court premises.

Notices have been issued to all parties involved, and since August 6, those notified have had the opportunity to engage in pre-conciliation or settlement discussions through the District and Sub-Divisional Legal Services Authorities. Paralegal volunteers are available to assist individuals participating in the Lok Adalat proceedings.