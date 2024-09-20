28.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
Over 5 lakh tourists visited state in 2023-24: Tripura CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Sept 19: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the tourism sector in the northeastern state has experienced significant growth in recent years, thanks to coordinated efforts by the government.


“A total of 5,45,000 tourists visited the state during 2023-24 out of which 4.70 lakh were domestic while remaining 75,000 were from foreign countries. It shows tourism has been growing in the northeastern state,” he said at a programme in Dhalai.

Saha said the state has secured a loan of Rs 180 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the development of tourism infrastructure.
He also noted that the facelift of the Tripureswari Temple in Gomati district, one of the ‘Shakti Peeths,’ is nearing completion.

To attract young visitors, the tourism department has introduced adventure tourism in Dumbur (Dhalai district), Chhabimura (Gomati district), and Jampui Hills (North district).
Saha said Pushpabant Palace (Old Governor’s House in Agartala) is being renovated and it is likely to be completed soon.


The Pushpabanta Palace, also known as Kunjaban Palace, was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya in 1917. It was the Raj Bhavan of Tripura till 2018.

“Tourism will further flourish if we develop it properly. We have to think differently if the Old Governor’s House can be turned into a five-star hotel. We are trying to explore different ways to preserve the traditions and works of the Manikya dynasty,” he said.

He also highlighted the introduction of a light and sound show at Ujjayanta Palace, showcasing the history of the Manikya dynasty to attract tourists.
Ujjayanta Palace, located in the heart of the city, serves as the state museum and was originally the royal palace of the princely state built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya in 1901. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
16th Finance Commission to visit Assam from Sep 25 to 28

