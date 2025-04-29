Pangin declared as clean model village under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Initiative

ITANAGAR, April 28: In a significant stride toward community-led development, Pangin village in Siang district was officially inaugurated as a Clean Model Village (CMV) under the district’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiative. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, Director of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Sibo Passing, among other dignitaries.

Pangin is the third village in Siang district to achieve CMV status, following the earlier transformations of Pagak (Kaying circle) and Lokpeng (Pangin circle).

The village’s journey to becoming a CMV began in January 2025, spearheaded by Pangin Circle Officer Niyang Pertin with strong support from the Deputy Commissioner and the Pangin ADC. Prioritizing a bottom-up strategy, the movement emphasized community ownership from the very outset, ensuring a transformation rooted in local participation.

A Village Development Committee (VDC) was formed under the leadership of Tadi Panor, bringing together gram panchayat members, gaon burahs, youth groups, and women’s collectives. Extensive community consultations, awareness campaigns, and voluntary initiatives fostered a strong sense of responsibility among villagers.

A hallmark of Pangin’s transformation was the effective convergence of multiple government schemes. MGNREGA funds were used for repairing and dredging PMGSY drains. Panchayat SOR funds helped install decorative street lamps and iron dustbin stands. The Sports Department facilitated the creation of an open-air gym, promoting fitness. The Forest Department contributed to a massive avenue plantation drive.

Rejuvenation projects included the revival of the Ruteng stream, development of an artificial lake, construction of a bamboo bridge, tree houses, scenic viewpoints with walking trails, and beautification of the welcome gate — all undertaken with local participation and materials.

Special emphasis was placed on sensitizing villagers about the economic potential of community-led rural tourism, with AE and Emudu Trekkers’ co-founder Jimu Mele leading awareness programmes. Regular mass cleanups and plantation drives further reinforced sustainability and eco-conscious tourism development.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ojing Tasing commended the villagers’ collective efforts, stating,

“Pangin stands today as a mirror of cleanliness and community spirit for the entire Siang district. Cleanliness is not merely a task but a way of life.”

He encouraged all departmental heads to adopt a village each and urged the public to actively promote rural tourism and cultural preservation through weekly folkdance and folklore showcases for tourists.

MLA Oken Tayeng highlighted Siang district’s immense potential for adventure tourism, citing opportunities in rafting, angling, trekking, and high-altitude expeditions. He emphasized the need for training youth in tourism-related activities like homestays and guiding services to foster self-reliance.

Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon praised the administration’s collaborative support and the villagers’ determination in achieving this milestone.

Pangin village, comprising Pangin Moruk and Pangin Moli, has around 104 households and a population of approximately 1,000. Its success story is a testament to the transformative power of community leadership, strategic planning, and interdepartmental cooperation. (Agencies)