Thursday, June 13, 2024
Pema Khandu to become Arunachal CM for third term

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, June 12:  Pema Khandu is set to become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term.

Khandu was elected the BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting held in Itanagar on Wednesday.

“Feeling so honoured to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of @BJP4Arunachal

.With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji” Khandu said in a tweet on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

Khandu staked claim to form the government later in the day, sources said

BJP’s central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh were also present during the meeting.

