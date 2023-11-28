Periodicity extension of special train between Agartala and Secunderabad

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 27: N F Railway has decided to continue the
service of special train between Agartala and Secunderabad in
both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers. The
special train will run as per its existing days of service, timings,
stoppages and composition.
Accordingly, special train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala)
will continue with its services every Monday, from 4 th
December 4 till January 29, 2024. The train will depart from
Secunderabad at 4.35 pm on every Monday to reach Agartala
at 3:10 am on Thursday.
Similarly, services of special train no 07029 (Agartala –
Secunderabad) will be extended on every Friday, from 8 th
December 8, till February 2, 2024.The train will depart from
Agartala at 6.20 am on every Friday to reach Secunderabad at
4.15 pm on Sunday.
During it’s both ways journey, the special train will run via
Vijayawada Jn, Vizianagram Jn, Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar,
Kharagpur Jn, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon,
New Haflong, Badarpur Jn, New Karimganj, and Ambassa
stations.
The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available
at IRCTC website and are also being notified in social media
platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify
the details before undertaking their journey.