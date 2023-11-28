Periodicity extension of special train between Agartala and Secunderabad

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: N F Railway has decided to continue the

service of special train between Agartala and Secunderabad in

both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers. The

special train will run as per its existing days of service, timings,

stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, special train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala)

will continue with its services every Monday, from 4 th

December 4 till January 29, 2024. The train will depart from

Secunderabad at 4.35 pm on every Monday to reach Agartala

at 3:10 am on Thursday.

Similarly, services of special train no 07029 (Agartala –

Secunderabad) will be extended on every Friday, from 8 th

December 8, till February 2, 2024.The train will depart from

Agartala at 6.20 am on every Friday to reach Secunderabad at

4.15 pm on Sunday.

During it’s both ways journey, the special train will run via

Vijayawada Jn, Vizianagram Jn, Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar,

Kharagpur Jn, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon,

New Haflong, Badarpur Jn, New Karimganj, and Ambassa

stations.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available

at IRCTC website and are also being notified in social media

platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify

the details before undertaking their journey.