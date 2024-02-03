13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Trains to be diverted for undertaking development works

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2:  The services of special train no 07047/07046 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) and train no 07029/07030 (Agartala – Secunderabad – Agartala) upto March, 2024. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, stoppages and composition.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, the service of the train no 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) special train has been extended from 08th February 8 to March 28 to run on every Thursday from Dibrugarh and in return direction; train no 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) special train has been extended from February 5 to March 25 to run on every Monday from Secunderabad.

Similarly train no 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) special train has been extended from 09th February 9 to March 29 to run on every Friday from Agartala and in return direction; train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) special train has been extended from February 5 to March 25 to run on every Monday from Secunderabad.

Moreover, the services of few trains have been diverted due to post – non Interlocking congestion for undertaking infrastructural development works at Changsari and Agthori stations of Rangiya and Lumding divisions of N FRailway.

Accordingly, train no 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 03rd, 05th, 06th & 07th February 3, 5 and 7 and train no 12424  (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from February 3-7, 2024  has been diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya section. Train no 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on February 3, 4, 6 and 7, 2024 and train no 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi)  Rajdhani Express  commencing journey from Feb 3 to 7, 2024 and train no 01666 (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) special commencing journey on February 4, 2024 has been diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon section.

8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shahid on ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’: Wanted to do...

The Hills Times - 0
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans