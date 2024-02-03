Trains to be diverted for undertaking development works

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: The services of special train no 07047/07046 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) and train no 07029/07030 (Agartala – Secunderabad – Agartala) upto March, 2024. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, the service of the train no 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) special train has been extended from 08th February 8 to March 28 to run on every Thursday from Dibrugarh and in return direction; train no 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) special train has been extended from February 5 to March 25 to run on every Monday from Secunderabad.

Similarly train no 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) special train has been extended from 09th February 9 to March 29 to run on every Friday from Agartala and in return direction; train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) special train has been extended from February 5 to March 25 to run on every Monday from Secunderabad.

Moreover, the services of few trains have been diverted due to post – non Interlocking congestion for undertaking infrastructural development works at Changsari and Agthori stations of Rangiya and Lumding divisions of N FRailway.

Accordingly, train no 20504 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 03rd, 05th, 06th & 07th February 3, 5 and 7 and train no 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from February 3-7, 2024 has been diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya section. Train no 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on February 3, 4, 6 and 7, 2024 and train no 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from Feb 3 to 7, 2024 and train no 01666 (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) special commencing journey on February 4, 2024 has been diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon section.