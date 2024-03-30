PM believes development impossible without financial empowerment: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, March 29: PM Narendra Modi strongly believes that the all-round development of Tripura will not be possible if people are not economically and socially empowered, chief minister Manik Saha said on Friday.

Addressing an election rally at Mandwai, which has a significant tribal population, in the West Tripura district, Saha said his government doesn’t discriminate between tribal and non-tribal people of the state.

“PM Narendra Modi strongly believes that the all-round development of Tripura will not be possible if tribal and non-tribal people are not economically and socially empowered. His Act East Policy has brought a sea change in Tripura, especially in terms of connectivity,” he said.

The Bru people who had been leading a “miserable life” for 23 years in relief camps have now been settled through a historic agreement and it was only possible because of PM Modi, he said.

The Centre has sanctioned a Rs 100-crore special package for tribal welfare, the CM said, adding that the BJP-led government has already sent a proposal to empower the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by increasing its seats from 30 to 50.

Maintaining that the government has given due attention to the welfare of the tribals, Saha said 12 tribal-majority blocks of the state have been identified as aspirational, and 10 per cent additional budgetary outlay is being made for them.

“Altogether 1.32 lakh households got electricity connection, while 4.50 lakh houses have been allocated for the state under PM Awas, and out of this, construction of 3.90 lakh have already been completed. As many as 5.12 lakh families have enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he said.

Saha said his government was also committed to the empowerment of women.

“Over 5 lakh women are engaged in self-help groups (SHGs). If women are empowered, automatically the economic prosperity of the state would be ensured,” he said.

Saha appealed to the people to increase the vote share of the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT in the Lok Sabha election by at least 10 per cent. (PTI)