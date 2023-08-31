PM is determined to bring equal development throughout the country: Jardosh

DIMAPUR, Aug 30: Union minister Darshana Jardosh said Prime
Minister Narendra Modi is determined to bring about equal
development throughout the country.
Speaking during the inaugural function of SAMARTH, a skill
development programme of the Central government here on
Tuesday, the union minister of state for textiles and railways
said the prime minister has set a system for equal development
from east to west and from north to south of the country.
The prime minister has made a development plan for the
Northeast with the DoNER ministry and therefore all central
ministers are visiting the region to take feedback on the
functioning of the government and the implementation of
various welfare schemes.The ‘SAMARTH’ scheme by the union
ministry of textiles empowers artisans by capacity building
training programme and offers employment opportunities.
“The inauguration of SAMARTH Training programme and
distribution of Fly Shuttle frame looms to weavers in
Dhansiripar, Nagaland begins a new era for Weavers,” Jardosh
wrote in X, formerly Twitter.
The union minister said that people need training and skill to
make their products and for that, the ministry has provided
more than 100 equipments. She said that the artisans can now
move forward with the latest equipment.
After agriculture, the sector which provides highest
employment is handloom and handicraft, she said.
On her meeting with chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday,
Jardosh said they discussed the implementation of the various
schemes of the central government in Nagaland.