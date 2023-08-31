PM is determined to bring equal development throughout the country: Jardosh

DIMAPUR, Aug 30: Union minister Darshana Jardosh said Prime

Minister Narendra Modi is determined to bring about equal

development throughout the country.

Speaking during the inaugural function of SAMARTH, a skill

development programme of the Central government here on

Tuesday, the union minister of state for textiles and railways

said the prime minister has set a system for equal development

from east to west and from north to south of the country.

The prime minister has made a development plan for the

Northeast with the DoNER ministry and therefore all central

ministers are visiting the region to take feedback on the

functioning of the government and the implementation of

various welfare schemes.The ‘SAMARTH’ scheme by the union

ministry of textiles empowers artisans by capacity building

training programme and offers employment opportunities.

“The inauguration of SAMARTH Training programme and

distribution of Fly Shuttle frame looms to weavers in

Dhansiripar, Nagaland begins a new era for Weavers,” Jardosh

wrote in X, formerly Twitter.

The union minister said that people need training and skill to

make their products and for that, the ministry has provided

more than 100 equipments. She said that the artisans can now

move forward with the latest equipment.

After agriculture, the sector which provides highest

employment is handloom and handicraft, she said.

On her meeting with chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday,

Jardosh said they discussed the implementation of the various

schemes of the central government in Nagaland.