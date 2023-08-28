PM lauds Meghalaya man who discovered 1,700 caves, urges people to visit state

SHILLONG, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday

showered praises on Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran

who, along with his team, has discovered over 1,700 caves in

the state.

Modi also urged people to visit Meghalaya’s caves, some of

which are among the longest and deepest in the country.

In his Mann ki Baat address, the PM said, “In 1964, he (Brian)

conducted his first exploration as a school-going boy. In 1990,

he along with his friend established an association, and through

this, he started to find out about the unknown caves of

Meghalaya.”

“Kharpran, along with his team, discovered more than 1,700

caves in Meghalaya and put the state on the world cave map.

Some of the longest and deepest caves in India are in

Meghalaya,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team of Kharpran, he

urged people across the country to make plans to visit the

caves of Meghalaya.

Kharpran, who is the founder secretary of the Meghalaya

Adventurers’ Association, has so far mapped 537.6 km of caves

in the state. (PTI)