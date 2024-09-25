PM Modi restored peace in NE: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 24: Tripura chief minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said that soon after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India, the Northeast has witnessed a wave of development, and peace has been restored.

- Advertisement -

Dr Saha said this while addressing the inaugural program of the North East NSS Festival 2024 at Agartala Town Hall on Tuesday.

“We had never heard terms like ‘Ashtalakshmi’ for the Northeast until Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it. This shows that he is committed to the development of all sectors in the Northeast. In the past, we only saw terrorism in the region. There were many governments, but no one took significant steps,” he said.

Dr Saha mentioned that during NEC meetings, the chief ministers of Northeastern states have expressed that they now feel like Indians.

“Earlier, we were separated from the mainstream of India. The Northeast was neglected. But since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the region is now free from insurgency, and peace has been restored. We are witnessing a wave of development and are now part of the mainstream of India. It feels good. PM Modi has said that the development of India is not possible without developing the Northeast. He also introduced policies like Act East and Vista Dome train services. Nothing is impossible for PM Modi,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also highlighted that earlier, students from the Northeast had to go outside the region for higher studies, but now, education, healthcare, and communication have all developed.

“PM Modi has given us the HIRA Model. During the Lok Sabha election, I didn’t use a chopper; I travelled by vehicle and train. We now have national and state highways. All of this is possible because of PM Modi. Today, there is peace in the Northeast. Around 12 peace accords have been signed in the region, including three in Tripura,” he said.

Dr. Saha also emphasized the important role NSS plays in schools and colleges, urging everyone to work toward making the Northeast and India plastic-free and appealing for large-scale plantation drives.

Sports and youth affairs minister Tinku Roy, Secretary P.K. Chakraborty, Dr. Major Kakali Dhar, Assistant Director of Sainik Welfare of Tripura, program officers from Northeast states, and others were present at the event.