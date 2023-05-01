27 C
Poi-Pi-Hu programme organised in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 30: Under the patronage of Ikarani, Laguabari- Naharhabi Gaon in association with the locals the POI-PI-HU programme was organised in Ikarani, Naharhabi-Laguabari Middle English Playground on Sunday.

As per the Tai Ahom religious tradition the POI-PI-HU is organised to welcome the Assamese New Year. In Tai Community language POI means Utsav, PI means Year and HU means Starting. The Moidam Tarpan was offered on Sunday morning which was followed by Puja. The Tai language Bihu and Lailumkham Nitya were performed. The Husori and Jeng Bihu were also performed in the programme. The Paak Ghar (Kitchen), Granary house, Cow Car Wheel along with other various things was displayed. A community feast was also organised where various food items of Ahom Communities were prepared.

