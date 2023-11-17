Police station inaugurated at Seyochung town

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Seyochung Police Station was inaugurated

recently at Seyochung town by MLA & chairman DPDB Kiphire,

C Kipili Sangtam. The new police station is the fourth police

station to be established in Kiphire district.

C Kipili Sangtam in his speech stated that inaugurating the

police station is not only about development but also a big

responsibility for the people as well as for police personnel. He

requested the people of Seyochung to co-operate with one

another and give support to the police personnel for the

smooth functioning of the police station. He also appealed to

the police personnel to utilise the police station in a proper

manner and to fully support the public in all the aspects.

The programme was chaired by NPS, Addl SP Kiphire, Lanu Aier

and short speeches were delivered by dy inspector general of

Police, M James Humtsoe IPS, DC Kiphire, John Tsulise Sangtam

and Chairman Joint community Seyochung Town, Atoka T

Yepthomi.

The programme was attended by all the 26 village Council

chairmen under Seyochung Town, Head GBs, ADC Seyochung

and the Heads of Offices from Kiphire Hq.