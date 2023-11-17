Police station inaugurated at Seyochung town

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Seyochung Police Station was inaugurated
recently at Seyochung town by MLA & chairman DPDB Kiphire,
C Kipili Sangtam. The new police station is the fourth police
station to be established in Kiphire district.
C Kipili Sangtam in his speech stated that inaugurating the
police station is not only about development but also a big
responsibility for the people as well as for police personnel. He
requested the people of Seyochung to co-operate with one
another and give support to the police personnel for the
smooth functioning of the police station. He also appealed to
the police personnel to utilise the police station in a proper
manner and to fully support the public in all the aspects.
The programme was chaired by NPS, Addl SP Kiphire, Lanu Aier
and short speeches were delivered by dy inspector general of
Police, M James Humtsoe IPS, DC Kiphire, John Tsulise Sangtam
and Chairman Joint community Seyochung Town, Atoka T
Yepthomi.
The programme was attended by all the 26 village Council
chairmen under Seyochung Town, Head GBs, ADC Seyochung
and the Heads of Offices from Kiphire Hq.