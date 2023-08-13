Power minister assures compensation for people affected by hydropower projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 12 (PTI): People affected by hydropower

projects in Arunachal Pradesh will be compensated

handsomely, union power minister RK Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the state government

and the centre will take care of the people affected by power

projects.

“The government will provide compensation to the affected

people which they have not even imagined. Moreover, priority

will be given to the locals in jobs and contract works within the

jurisdiction of a power project,” Singh said.

Asked about the opposition by various organisations to the

power projects, especially in Dibang valley, over environmental

concerns and rights of indigenous communities, he said all the

aspects are being taken care of.

“The projects were allotted to independent power developers

earlier after observing all formalities and obtaining forest

clearance. In many projects, work even started. Where were

these organisations at that time? Why they did not oppose

then?” he questioned.

He said the projects that remained stalled for various reasons

were handed over to CPSUs.

“Whatever expenditure was incurred by the independent

power developers for those projects will be returned by the

respective CPSUs without any interests,” Singh said.

After the commissioning of these projects, the annual budget of

Arunachal Pradesh and the people’s per capita income would

increase manifold, the minister said.

“Electricity is one of the key enablers for achieving socio-

economic development. Economic growth leads to growth in

the demand for power. Generation and capacity augmentation

is the most vital component for meeting the ever-increasing

demand of power to achieve the targeted growth rate,” Singh

said.

He said the Centre has taken many proactive measures to

promote the growth of the power sector, which includes grants

for enabling infrastructure, flood moderation component and

waiver of ISTS (inter-state transmission system) charges for

hydroelectric projects.

“These reforms, policies and measures have been designed to

facilitate investment, enhance ease of doing business and

provide the necessary support to overcome regulatory

hurdles,” the minister said.

The construction and operation of the hydropower projects,

MOAs of which were inked on Saturday, would create about

21,000 direct employment opportunities and would boost the

local economy, Singh said.

Arunachal Pradesh inked memorandums of agreement (MoAs)

with three central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) for the

development of 13 stalled hydropower projects in the state.

“The implementation of these hydro projects represents a

beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future of

the state, which will significantly help India to reduce its carbon

footprint. The development of hydropower projects will give a

crucial push to industrial development, and prosperity to the

state and the nation as a whole,” he said.