Power minister assures compensation for people affected by hydropower projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 12 (PTI): People affected by hydropower
projects in Arunachal Pradesh will be compensated
handsomely, union power minister RK Singh said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, he said the state government
and the centre will take care of the people affected by power
projects.
“The government will provide compensation to the affected
people which they have not even imagined. Moreover, priority
will be given to the locals in jobs and contract works within the
jurisdiction of a power project,” Singh said.
Asked about the opposition by various organisations to the
power projects, especially in Dibang valley, over environmental
concerns and rights of indigenous communities, he said all the
aspects are being taken care of.
“The projects were allotted to independent power developers
earlier after observing all formalities and obtaining forest
clearance. In many projects, work even started. Where were
these organisations at that time? Why they did not oppose
then?” he questioned.
He said the projects that remained stalled for various reasons
were handed over to CPSUs.
“Whatever expenditure was incurred by the independent
power developers for those projects will be returned by the
respective CPSUs without any interests,” Singh said.
After the commissioning of these projects, the annual budget of
Arunachal Pradesh and the people’s per capita income would
increase manifold, the minister said.
“Electricity is one of the key enablers for achieving socio-
economic development. Economic growth leads to growth in
the demand for power. Generation and capacity augmentation
is the most vital component for meeting the ever-increasing
demand of power to achieve the targeted growth rate,” Singh
said.
He said the Centre has taken many proactive measures to
promote the growth of the power sector, which includes grants
for enabling infrastructure, flood moderation component and
waiver of ISTS (inter-state transmission system) charges for
hydroelectric projects.
“These reforms, policies and measures have been designed to
facilitate investment, enhance ease of doing business and
provide the necessary support to overcome regulatory
hurdles,” the minister said.
The construction and operation of the hydropower projects,
MOAs of which were inked on Saturday, would create about
21,000 direct employment opportunities and would boost the
local economy, Singh said.
Arunachal Pradesh inked memorandums of agreement (MoAs)
with three central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) for the
development of 13 stalled hydropower projects in the state.
“The implementation of these hydro projects represents a
beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future of
the state, which will significantly help India to reduce its carbon
footprint. The development of hydropower projects will give a
crucial push to industrial development, and prosperity to the
state and the nation as a whole,” he said.