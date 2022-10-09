‘Praying Together For Good’ Held In Shillong

SHILLONG, Oct 8: A special prayer-’Praying Together For Good’ meeting was held on Friday by the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) to call for the state government’s attention to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021.

Speaking to media persons after the prayer service, secretary of KJCLF Rev. Edwin H Kharkongor said that it is a matter of great concern as the state government is still adamant to repeal the gaming act.

Rev. Kharkongor said that the forum is disappointed with the state government’s motives to set up casinos in Meghalaya in order to earn and generate revenue for the state.

“We understand, it is necessary to create avenues for the state to generate revenue but it should be with setting up casinos and other gaming parlours as the people and the state as a whole including the forum is totally against endorsing gambling in the state,” said Rev. Kharkongor.

Rev. Kharkongor said that the objective of organizing special prayers is to express to the state government to listen to the public and the forum to do away with the idea of coming up with casinos and other gambling in the state as it will not suit the belief and the faith of the people of the state.

He added that the special prayer meeting is to show to the government that prayers and dialogue are the best way to resolve differences hence the forum has decided not to resort to agitation on the demand to repeal the gaming act.

“We have organized and we will continue to organize such special prayer meetings with the objective of urging all Christian groups to spread the message in their own areas and make efforts to reach out to their own members for the welfare of the society and state,” he added. (NNN)