Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign trip to Mizoram cancelled

AIZAWL, Nov 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra’s

scheduled campaign trip to poll-bound Mizoram on Friday

has been cancelled, a party leader said.

The Congress general secretary was scheduled to address a

small gathering of people at Treasury Square in the state

capital Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at

Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.

“Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi’s visit stands

cancelled,” a senior Congress leader said here on Thursday.

The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. In the outgoing

assembly, it has four MLAs.

Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7

and votes will be counted on December 3. (PTI)