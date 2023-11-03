20.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign trip to Mizoram cancelled

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Nov 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra’s
scheduled campaign trip to poll-bound Mizoram on Friday
has been cancelled, a party leader said.
The Congress general secretary was scheduled to address a
small gathering of people at Treasury Square in the state
capital Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at
Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.
“Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi’s visit stands
cancelled,” a senior Congress leader said here on Thursday.
The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. In the outgoing
assembly, it has four MLAs.
Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7
and votes will be counted on December 3. (PTI)

