Prof Pradip Lingfa takes charge as APPSC chairman in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: In a significant development, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) underwent a major reconstitution, with Prof Pradip Lingfa assuming the role of the new chairman on December 12.

The decision was ratified by the state cabinet in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The selection of Prof Pradip Lingfa as the chairman came after a meticulous evaluation of recommendations from a selection committee and in accordance with the judgment of the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

Alongside Prof Lingfa, Prof Ashan Riddi, Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, and Rosy Taba were appointed as members of the commission.

The appointments, effective immediately, are slated for a term of six years or until the appointees reach the age of 62, in adherence to the order issued by the Administrative Reforms Department.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Raj Bhawan, where the governor of Arunachal Pradesh will administer the oath to the newly appointed chairman and members.

This reconstitution follows a tumultuous period for the APPSC, highlighted by the AE question paper leakage scandal that came to light on August 29, 2022. The scandal, which shook the foundations of the commission, prompted a thorough investigation by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC).

The SIC’s findings uncovered a widespread conspiracy, leading to multiple arrests and raising serious concerns about the integrity of the commission’s operations.

The move is expected to enhance transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process for various categories of employees, signaling a new era for the APPSC. This reconstitution is a critical step towards rebuilding trust in the commission and ensuring its pivotal role in the state’s administrative processes.