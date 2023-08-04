Protests in Manipur’s Bishnupur dist against conversion of Torbung Bangla into mass grave  

IMPHAL, Aug 3 (NNN): A significant number of women in strife-torn Bishnupur district, Manipur, gathered at the DC office to protest against the conversion of Torbung Bangla, a police bordering Churachandpur district, into a mass grave. Torbung Bangla is at the center of the ongoing violence in the state, and its residents have been displaced since the outbreak of violence on May 3.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) objected to the alleged attempt to bury the slain narco-terrorists in the area. This move was seen as provocative and could lead to further violence in the conflict-torn state.

- Advertisement -

The womenfolk from across Bishnupur district demanded action against the Kuki-based organizations behind the alleged move. While security forces prevented them from entering the DC office premises, some leaders were allowed to meet with the DC and SP of the district. After a patient hearing, the officers assured the women of taking appropriate action.

The displaced residents of Torbung Bangla, who were currently residing in relief camps in Imphal, declared that they will not allow their village to become a mass grave. They announced their intention to return to their homes by August 4, urging the state authorities to drive out the armed miscreants occupying the village by August 3.

Loitongbam Surchand of Social Welfare Club, Torbung Bangla, emphasized their strong opposition to converting any place within the jurisdiction of Torbung Gram Panchayat into mass graves. He warned of serious consequences if their village becomes a cemetery for the slain “narco-terrorists.”

Rajkumari Babita Devi, a representative of the local women’s body (Meira Paibi) of Torbung Gobindapur, recalled how they became the first victims of the violence and emphasized their determination to return to their village by August 4. Any untoward incidents upon their return would be the responsibility of the state and central governments, she asserted.