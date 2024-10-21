23 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 21, 2024
type here...

Public consultation on 12,500 MW Siang upper multipurpose project

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Oct 20: A public consultation meeting on the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was organised by All Upper Siang District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) at Arunachal Pradesh’s Yingkiong.

Elected public representatives, civil society organisations and representatives from project-affected families attended the meeting on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The discussion centred on the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the project.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, representing the state government, emphasised that if the public does not support the project, he would respect their decision.

He proposed a five per cent revenue sharing from the project.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged the public to allow the conduct of a pre-feasibility report.

- Advertisement -

Siang Indigenous Farmers Federation (SIFF) chief advisor Anong Jongkey strongly opposed the proposed dam saying, “No dam, no survey”.

He said the government should not waste public money on PFR, saying that the project would not proceed without public consent.

Jongkey insisted that the people’s representatives should respect the sentiments of the people with regards to the project.

Moddo Patuk, another chief advisor of SIFF underscored the environmental impacts of the proposed dam, emphasising the ongoing climate crisis and the potential risks involved.

- Advertisement -

The meeting ended with a unanimous decision by the project-affected families to oppose the PFR and the proposed dam.

AUSDSU representatives reaffirmed their stance, stating that elected representatives must ensure public opposition to the dam is voiced in the state assembly and parliament. (PTI)

5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

21 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India