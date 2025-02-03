15 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 3, 2025
type here...

Radical Meitei outfit members held

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Security forces have arrested three members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol for allegedly being involved in extortion in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

They were apprehended from Keithelmanbi in the district on Saturday as they were accused of “issuing challan for collection of money to drivers of commercial vehicles plying on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway”, a senior officer said.

- Advertisement -

The arrested persons have been identified as Thangjam George Singh (28), Abujam Narendra Singh (21) and Wahengbam Amarjit Singh (35).

Related Posts:

One printer along with nine paper rolls, two handheld wireless sets and other articles were seized from their possession, police said.

Security forces also apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), who was “involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres and kidnapping activities in Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts”, another police officer said.

Leisangthem Rajesh Singh was arrested from Langmeidong Mamang Awang Leikai area in Kakching district on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In another operation, banned outfit NRFM member Meitram Somorjit Singh was also arrested from Khumbong Bazar in Imphal West district.

A firearm and ammunition, five mobile handsets and other articles were seized from his possession on Saturday, police said. (PTI)

10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday 8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice