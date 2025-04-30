24.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
type here...

Rajiv Gandhi University’s commerce dept to lead key tourism consultancy project in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, April 29: The commerce department at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, has been entrusted with a prestigious tourism consultancy project for Arunachal Pradesh by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi).

An agreement formalising the project was signed on Monday at NEDFi”s premises in Guwahati, the central varsity (RGU) said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The pact was inked between NEDFi”s general manager Olee Bora and RGU commerce department head Prof R C Parida.

Related Posts:

The consultancy project focuses on revitalising the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with an emphasis on enhancing private investment, the statement said.

It aims to identify the challenges the private investors face in the state and explore key sectors such as hospitality, tour operations, event management, transport services, homestays, and restaurants.

The study will also examine the existing legal and policy frameworks that support tourism development, including current government schemes, and will evaluate opportunities for greater private and public sector participation, the RGU statement said.

- Advertisement -

Based on its findings, the project will formulate comprehensive strategies for sustainable tourism development, proposing practical and actionable policy recommendations.

It will also include the preparation of detailed bankable project profiles designed to attract private sector investment and promote the long-term growth and diversification of the state”s tourism economy, the statement said.

The project, which will take at least eight months to be completed, will involve the active engagement of stakeholders, including community leaders, local entrepreneurs, government authorities, and tourism experts.

The final report will serve as a strategic blueprint for sustainable tourism development in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at significantly boosting private investment and creating new opportunities for economic growth, the statement added. PTI

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers