Rallies, signature campaign held to mark World No Tobacco Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: In a run up to observe World No Tobacco Day befalling on May 31 and imploring for a Tobacco Free Meghalaya, students from various schools of North Garo Hills district took to the street to rally against the environmental impacts of tobacco. Signature campaigns were also held simultaneously sensitising the people of the community against the harmful effects of tobacco.

- Advertisement -

More schools are expected to take part in the Tobacco Rally which will be held across the district till May 20.

The programme is being organised by the office of the DSEO, North Garo Hills Resubelpara.