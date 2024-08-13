29 C
‘Rejection of proposal to debate on Manipur crisis led to walkout’

IMPHAL, AUG 12: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra said that the Assembly speaker’s rejection of the former proposal to debate on the ongoing Manipur crisis in the assembly and to approach the Centre to seek Prime Minister’s intervention into the crisis have made the Congress legislators to walk out from the assembly session on Friday.

The Congress legislators have a total strength of five members.

In a press conference organized today at Congress Bhavan, BT Road, Imphal, K Meghachandra informed that a written memo highlighting the resentment and protest of the five Congress MLAs for ignoring their opinions has been submitted to the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly today.

He stated that the assembly speaker ignored their proposal for a healthy debate on the prevailing crisis in the state in the house for no reason.

“The Congress legislators believe that open discussion on the Manipur crisis is crucial. As a result, our party had repeatedly approached the government and the speaker to table the core issues in the assembly so that it would be discussed in length and all the MLAs can approach the Centre to provide the roadmap to address the crisis in the state”, Meghachandra maintained.

He also termed the alleged exclusion of the voices of Congress MLAs undermines the principles of fair and democratic dialogue. (NNN)

