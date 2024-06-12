32 C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Reserve civic body polls for the indigenous: NSF

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 11: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), along with its federating units and subordinate bodies, reiterated their firm stance that contestation in the urban local body (ULB) elections be reserved exclusively for indigenous Naga individuals of Nagaland state.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the NSF and its 11 federating units, stressed that the candidates must be Nagas by blood, not by adoption.

The NSF also strongly advocated for exclusion of women married to non-locals from contesting in the ULB elections.

“This stance is rooted in a deep-seated understanding of the intrinsic connection between governance, culture, and identity, which collectively shape the socio-political landscape of Nagaland,” the statement said.

The NSF underscored the necessity of ensuring that the voices and aspirations of the indigenous Naga populace are authentically represented in all decision-making processes.

According to the student bodies, electing non-Naga individuals to local governance positions poses a significant risk to the preservation of the Naga cultural heritage.

“Such appointments could disrupt the traditional systems that have long sustained our communities and dilute the cultural legacy that defines us as a people,” the statement said.

The NSF said it strongly believed that indigenous representation in local governance is not just a matter of political correctness but a fundamental necessity for the survival of Naga cultural identity.

