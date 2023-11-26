RPF apprehend 10 illegal migrants

HT Bureau
On November 21, during regular checks and drives, a joint team
of RPF and GRP team of Agartala post at N F Railway along with
BSF personnel, apprehended 03 male illegal Bangladeshi
migrants from Agartala railway station. An agent with Indian
identity was also apprehended who was involved in helping
those illegal migrants crossing the Indian territory. Later, all the
apprehended persons were handed over to OC/GRP of Agartala
for further legal course of action.
On November 23 during a similar check and drive, RPF and GRP
team of Agartala at N F Railway apprehended 07 illegal
Bangladeshi migrants from Agartala railway station along with
an Indian agent helping them in the migration process. All the
apprehended persons were handed over to GRP post of
Agartala for further legal course of action.