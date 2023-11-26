RPF apprehend 10 illegal migrants

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: The RPF during regular checks and drives

railway station along with 2 Indian agents involved in helping

the Bangladeshi migrants.

On November 21, during regular checks and drives, a joint team

of RPF and GRP team of Agartala post at N F Railway along with

BSF personnel, apprehended 03 male illegal Bangladeshi

migrants from Agartala railway station. An agent with Indian

identity was also apprehended who was involved in helping

those illegal migrants crossing the Indian territory. Later, all the

apprehended persons were handed over to OC/GRP of Agartala

for further legal course of action.

On November 23 during a similar check and drive, RPF and GRP

team of Agartala at N F Railway apprehended 07 illegal

Bangladeshi migrants from Agartala railway station along with

an Indian agent helping them in the migration process. All the

apprehended persons were handed over to GRP post of

Agartala for further legal course of action.