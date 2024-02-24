23 C
Rs 1.44 Crore Tax Revenue Generated During Cherry Blossom Festival

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Meghalaya minister in-charge of tourism, Paul Lyngdoh has informed the state legislative assembly that Rs 1.44 crore has been generated as tax revenue from all hotels during the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in November last year.

The comparative tax revenue figure for the earlier month of October amounts to Rs 1.36 crore, Lyngdoh said while replying to a question raised by VPP legislator from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum on Thursday.

Lyngdoh said a total of 22,991 tourists attended the festival. (NNN)

