Rs 700-cr project to alleviate Shillong’s water woes: CM

SHILLONG, Sept 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said his government has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for a new water supply scheme for Shillong, which is at an advanced stage of implementation.

Speaking in the assembly, Sangma said it will provide relief to the people of Shillong and adjoining areas.

- Advertisement -

He said the Wahrynthem water project, having a capacity of 33 million litres per day, is also being planned with the Umngot river at Dawki as the source.

The project, he added, is expected to ease the water crisis in the region.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma expressed concern over the sustainability of the water sources in the wake of erratic weather patterns and climate change.

The CM said the state is addressing the challenges through externally aided projects, focusing on natural resource management, rejuvenation of springs and catchment area protection.

- Advertisement -

He also stressed the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council in this regard.

“The council is guided by the state’s water policy, adopted in 2019. We were the first state to adopt the water policy,” Sangma said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure the sustainability of water sources amid climate-related challenges.

He admitted that the state has been hit hard by a 50 per cent rainfall deficiency this year, but noted that the government is tapping different sources to meet the demand.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak said the much-awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) would be completed by March next year.

- Advertisement -

“In Shillong city, the gap is expected to reduce on completion of GSWSS (Phase-III),” he said.

Marak said Shillong city and its adjoining areas require 5,58,30,000 litres of drinking water daily, but the available supply is only 4,17,80,000 litres, resulting in a shortfall of 1,40,50,000 litres.

With regard to Mawlai, he said 64,75,000 litres of water is being supplied daily, but a deficit of 27,75,000 litres remains. (PTI)