27.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
type here...

Rs 700-cr project to alleviate Shillong’s water woes: CM

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Sept 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said his government has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for a new water supply scheme for Shillong, which is at an advanced stage of implementation.

Speaking in the assembly, Sangma said it will provide relief to the people of Shillong and adjoining areas.

- Advertisement -

He said the Wahrynthem water project, having a capacity of 33 million litres per day, is also being planned with the Umngot river at Dawki as the source.

Related Posts:

The project, he added, is expected to ease the water crisis in the region.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma expressed concern over the sustainability of the water sources in the wake of erratic weather patterns and climate change.

The CM said the state is addressing the challenges through externally aided projects, focusing on natural resource management, rejuvenation of springs and catchment area protection.

- Advertisement -

He also stressed the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council in this regard.

“The council is guided by the state’s water policy, adopted in 2019. We were the first state to adopt the water policy,” Sangma said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure the sustainability of water sources amid climate-related challenges.

He admitted that the state has been hit hard by a 50 per cent rainfall deficiency this year, but noted that the government is tapping different sources to meet the demand.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak said the much-awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) would be completed by March next year.

- Advertisement -

“In Shillong city, the gap is expected to reduce on completion of GSWSS (Phase-III),” he said.

Marak said Shillong city and its adjoining areas require 5,58,30,000 litres of drinking water daily, but the available supply is only 4,17,80,000 litres, resulting in a shortfall of 1,40,50,000 litres.

With regard to Mawlai, he said 64,75,000 litres of water is being supplied daily, but a deficit of 27,75,000 litres remains. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Reviews Agricultural Schemes, Visits Amlighat Banana...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Raw Tomatoes Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway