‘Rupture’ to be screened in Shillong from Nov 7-11

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The much anticipated film ‘Rapture’, directed by Dominic Megam Sangma, is set to screen in Shillong from November 7 to 11, 2024. This critically acclaimed film, which explores themes of cultural identity and human emotion against the backdrop of Meghalaya’s stunning landscapes, has already received international acclaim after its release in France.

The screenings will take place at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, where local residents are eager to connect with a narrative that resonates with their own experiences. As the event draws nearer, the community is buzzing with excitement and engaging in discussions about the film’s themes and significance.

On opening day, the auditorium is expected to be filled with families and film enthusiasts, creating a lively atmosphere. Early reactions to ‘Rapture’ have highlighted its emotional depth, with audiences responding to the protagonist’s journey with both laughter and tears.

After the screening, viewers are likely to share their thoughts and feelings, fostering a vibrant conversation around the film’s message. Director Dominic Megam Sangma is expected to be present, where he will express his gratitude for the community’s support and emphasize the film’s importance in celebrating their cultural heritage.

With each screening, ‘Rapture’ aims to unite the community, inspiring individuals to embrace their heritage and share their stories, marking a pivotal moment for Shillong’s growing film scene. (NNN)