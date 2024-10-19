TCI lauds MHA initiative for holding meeting with MLAs

IMPHAL, OCT 18: The Thadou Community International (TCI) “applauds” the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for facilitating a pivotal peace meeting in New Delhi on October 15 “that was participated by 20 MLAs from the Zo, Meitei and Naga communities of Manipur under the supervision of the Union home minister, Shri Amit Shah,” a statement of the TCI said.

This initiative, which obviously is as a part of the efforts to address the ethnic violence plaguing the state since May 3, 2023, should have happened sooner, however it should be appreciated and welcomed by all right thinking and peace-loving citizens, cutting across community or political affiliations, the TCI stated.

“Based on the press note of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it is heartening to know that the elected representatives unanimously agreed to appeal to the people to shun violence and promote peace. The meeting is a beacon of hope for Manipur’s troubled landscape,” the statement also said.

It then added that all the MLAs who attended the meeting deserve praise for taking the right decision in showing their wisdom and leadership by demonstrating a willingness to lead the people out of doldrums with a genuine sense of courage and truth. The TCI further said leaders must have the courage to tell the truth and give genuine hope to their people instead of giving misleading or deceptive messages with false hopes.

“Whatever may be the aspirations and rightful demands of the different groups, violence is destructive and should not be the means. Government authorities, media groups, community leaders and all concerned groups and people must pay greater collaborative efforts in playing a role in truth-telling positive messaging in the community as opposed to violence-inciting negative messaging, narratives or rhetoric,” it added.

Violence in any manner must be shunned because more violence brings no gain but only more destruction and loss, said the TCI. This is especially true of the Thadou people as we are the most affected, yet silenced victims caught up in the senseless violence, it further added.

TCI then urged people of all communities to join hands in engaging in meaningful dialogues for amicable solutions in the larger interest of all the people, especially the most affected ones. “We have consistently advocated for peaceful resolution, justice, and respect for human rights,” it said.

TCI then said the Delhi meeting marked a crucial step towards healing wounds and bringing lasting peace and development in the state. TCI encouraged more such meetings in future not only between elected representatives but also between civil society organizations, community leaders, intellectuals, diasporas and members of the general public.

TCI then said it “remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and human rights. We believe that collective action and inclusive dialogue are essential to resolving the complex issues underlying the conflict”. (NNN)