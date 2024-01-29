SC issues notice on plea for SIT probe into alleged irregular rewarding of contracts to Arunachal CM’s family

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Jan 29: On January 29, 2024, the Supreme Court of India took a significant step by issuing notices in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that called for an investigation into the alleged irregular awarding of government contracts to family members of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The plea, which was brought to the court’s attention, alleges that M/s Brand Eagles, a construction company owned by Khandu’s wife Rinchin Drema, and M/s Alliance Trading Co., owned by his nephew Tsering Tashi, have been beneficiaries of numerous public work contracts without proper adherence to due procedure.

- Advertisement -

The petitioners, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, have requested either a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into these matters. The allegations suggest that such contracts could not have been awarded without the direct knowledge, consent, and active support of the minister concerned. The PIL also points out that the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, which is responsible for allotting works for flood damage restoration, was previously headed by Dorjee Khandu, Pema Khandu’s father and former Chief Minister until his death in 2011, and later by Pema Khandu himself.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, acknowledged the gravity of the allegations and has scheduled the matter for reevaluation on February 14. The court has sought responses from the Centre, the Arunachal Pradesh government, CBI, Khandu, and other parties involved, including Rinchin Drema and Tsering Tashi.

This development underscores the judiciary’s role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the governance process, particularly when there are concerns about the potential misuse of power for personal gain. The Supreme Court’s decision to issue a notice for a possible SIT probe reflects its commitment to uphold the principles of good governance and transparent administration.