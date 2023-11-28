SCMI Nagaland regional programme explores gender and mental health

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 27: The Student Christian Movement of India,
Nagaland, successfully organised a regional programme from
November 25 to 26, centered around the theme
“Understanding Gender and Mental Health.”
The event took place at Generation Countdown Youth Ministry
Sovima, Dimapur Nagaland.
Led by Jerina Yeputho, programme secretary, SCMI, Nagaland,
the regional camp saw enthusiastic participation from students
representing various SCMI units across Nagaland.
Distinguished speakers enriched the event, contributing
valuable insights. Sir Kote Elah delivered the keynote address
on “Gender and Mental Illness,” while Sir Vito K Chishi explored
“Gender Roles and Stereotypes” and delved into the “Gender
Gap in Mental Wellbeing.”
Dr Aniruddha Babar engaged the audience with sessions on
“Beyond the Brain: Philosophical Insights into the Origins of
Mental Illness” and “Warrior Wisdom: Stoicism, Masculinity,
and Mental Resilience.”
Additionally, Maam Aitis Yepthomi shared expertise on “Mental
Health & Femininity.”
The interactive sessions were complemented by lively debates
and discussions, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas
between participants and resource persons.
The SCMI, Nagaland, remains committed to empowering
students and addressing crucial social issues such as gender and
mental health through such impactful regional programmes.