SCMI Nagaland regional programme explores gender and mental health

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: The Student Christian Movement of India,

Nagaland, successfully organised a regional programme from

November 25 to 26, centered around the theme

“Understanding Gender and Mental Health.”

The event took place at Generation Countdown Youth Ministry

Sovima, Dimapur Nagaland.

Led by Jerina Yeputho, programme secretary, SCMI, Nagaland,

the regional camp saw enthusiastic participation from students

representing various SCMI units across Nagaland.

Distinguished speakers enriched the event, contributing

valuable insights. Sir Kote Elah delivered the keynote address

on “Gender and Mental Illness,” while Sir Vito K Chishi explored

“Gender Roles and Stereotypes” and delved into the “Gender

Gap in Mental Wellbeing.”

Dr Aniruddha Babar engaged the audience with sessions on

“Beyond the Brain: Philosophical Insights into the Origins of

Mental Illness” and “Warrior Wisdom: Stoicism, Masculinity,

and Mental Resilience.”

Additionally, Maam Aitis Yepthomi shared expertise on “Mental

Health & Femininity.”

The interactive sessions were complemented by lively debates

and discussions, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas

between participants and resource persons.

The SCMI, Nagaland, remains committed to empowering

students and addressing crucial social issues such as gender and

mental health through such impactful regional programmes.