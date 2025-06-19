25.5 C
Jitendra Singh reviews northeast science institutions, pushes tech-driven development in Wokha

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, June 18: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, convened a high-level review meeting with prominent scientific institutions from across Northeast India at the deputy Commissioner’s conference hall in Wokha district in Nagaland on Tuesday. Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr Çhumben Murry was also present during the review meeting.

The meeting was organized to strengthen technological integration in key developmental sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, educational research.

Six leading institutions participated in the deliberations included Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) based in Guwahati, North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) based in Shillong, Institute of Bio resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) based in Imphal, CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) based in Jorhat, the office of the Additional Surveyor General, Eastern Zone, Survey of India based in Kolkata, and the Directorate of Geo-Spatial Data. 

Each institute delivered a Power-point presentation outlining their current outreach initiatives, technological research, and collaborative programs. The presentations focused on advancing scientific applications in rural development, refining farming practices to boost household economies, and promoting the district’s traditional food and beverage culture through innovation and value addition.

Special emphasis was placed on bioresource utilization and the emerging bioeconomy, with particular attention to banana fibre extraction in Wokha district. As banana has been recognized as the official “One District One Product” (ODOP) of Wokha, the discussion centered on strategies to scale production, promote agribusiness, and integrate sustainable value chains.

The Union minister interacted with scientists from the participating institutions and encouraged them to establish active collaboration with line departments in Wokha to translate research into real-world outcomes. He underscored the importance of harnessing science and technology for the holistic development of remote and resource-rich districts like Wokha.

The review meeting marks a significant step in fostering research-to-ground linkages and reaffirming the central government’s commitment to bridging regional development gaps through science-led governance and inclusive innovation. (NNN)

