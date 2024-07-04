33 C
Security Forces Arrest Active PREPAK (PROGRESSIVE) Cadre in Jiribam District

Updated:
Representational Image
July 4, Thursday: In a significant crackdown on militant activities, security forces successfully arrested an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (PROGRESSIVE) from Uchathol in Jiribam District. The arrest took place on July 2, 2024, and the individual has been identified as Khundrakpam Kiran Singh, aged 31.

Khundrakpam Kiran Singh was apprehended following a coordinated operation by the security forces, who had been tracking his movements for some time. Singh was actively involved in extortion activities in the Jiribam District, targeting local businesses and residents.

Authorities have stated that the arrest of Singh is a significant blow to the extortion networks operating in the region. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Singh had been intimidating and extorting money from the local population, thereby disrupting the peace and security of the district.

The operation to apprehend Singh was carried out with precision and involved extensive intelligence gathering. Security forces have commended the cooperation of local residents who provided crucial information leading to the arrest.

Singh is currently in custody and is being interrogated to extract more information about his activities and potential accomplices. The security forces have reiterated their commitment to rooting out militant activities and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens in the region.

Local authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station to aid in the fight against militancy and extortion.

