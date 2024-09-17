30 C
Shah announces KPKBs' expansion in Manipur; Arunachal CM expresses gratitude

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a major initiative aimed at providing affordable essential goods to the people of Manipur, a press release said on Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will expand the network of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars across the state.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Shah revealed that Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs), which previously served police and paramilitary personnel, would now be open to the general public across the state.

Shah wrote, “In line with PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024.”

In addition to the 21 existing centres, 16 new Bhandars will be established. These new centres will be evenly distributed, with eight located in the valley and eight in the hill regions, ensuring that essential goods will be accessible to a broader range of communities across the state.

Meanwhile, in response to Shah’s announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his appreciation for the central government’s focus on the welfare of Manipur’s people. Khandu took to X, saying, “Gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for their commitment to the welfare of people of Manipur.”

“The decision to open Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to the public from today is a major step in making essential goods accessible and affordable for the communities across both the valley and hill regions”, the Chief Minister added.

Furthermore, the initiative will provide relief to residents of both the valley and hill areas, making daily essentials more affordable in a state that has faced supply chain disruptions in recent times.

