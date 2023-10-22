Sikkim CM gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

GANGTOK, Oct 21: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang

handed over Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

who were stranded in North Sikkim during the flash flood

which hit the Himalayan state.

Over 223 tourist vehicle drivers were stranded in Lachen,

Lachung and Chungthang as the road connectivity to Mangan

district in the northern part of the state was cut off due to

the Testa river flash flood on October 4.

Distributing the cheques to the drivers of tourist vehicles on

Friday, the CM hoped that the relief provided by the state

government would help mitigate the hardships faced by the

drivers during this difficult time.

Tamang said a donation of Rs 2 crore has been received by

the Sikkim Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He thanked Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for

their support during this challenging time.

The Sikkim CM thanked several individuals and organisations

which came forward and contributed to the Chief Minister’s

Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the people of the state affected

by flash flood. (PTI)