Sikkim CM gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

GANGTOK, Oct 21: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang
handed over Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles
who were stranded in North Sikkim during the flash flood
which hit the Himalayan state.
Over 223 tourist vehicle drivers were stranded in Lachen,
Lachung and Chungthang as the road connectivity to Mangan
district in the northern part of the state was cut off due to
the Testa river flash flood on October 4.
Distributing the cheques to the drivers of tourist vehicles on
Friday, the CM hoped that the relief provided by the state
government would help mitigate the hardships faced by the
drivers during this difficult time.
Tamang said a donation of Rs 2 crore has been received by
the Sikkim Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
He thanked Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for
their support during this challenging time.
The Sikkim CM thanked several individuals and organisations
which came forward and contributed to the Chief Minister’s
Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the people of the state affected
by flash flood. (PTI)