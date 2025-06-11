Sikkim CM greets people on first anniversary of second term of SKM govt

GANGTOK, June 10: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday thanked the people of the Himalayan state for their faith and support of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government as it celebrates the first anniversary of the second term.

Tamang who is also the SKM president in a Facebook post said that this milestone was a remarkable testament to the unwavering trust and support of the people, as well as to the visionary and collective leadership that continues to guide our state toward progress, inclusivity, and prosperity.

“Today, we commemorate not merely the formation of our government, but the triumph of democracy and the collective aspiration for development. This day stands as a symbol of our enduring commitment to justice, equality, and inclusive governance, a time to reflect on the inspiring journey of the SKM government, to celebrate our achievements, and to draw strength from the lessons we have encountered along the way,” he said.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha returned to power for the second time by winning 31 of the 32 seats in the state Assembly elections held last year.

“Guided by a resolute vision for a brighter Sikkim, we embarked on a transformative journey aimed at reshaping the future of our beloved state. One year on, I am proud to say that we have made significant strides in turning that vision into reality,” he said.

He also thanked the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their steadfast support and patronage in times of need, and for their enduring guidance.

“As I look back on our journey, I do so with deep appreciation for the dedication of our team and, most importantly, for the faith and support of the people of Sikkim. There remains much to be accomplished, and we must stay resolute in our commitment to transformative governance and inclusive development,” he said.

He offered his sincere thanks to all who have contributed to the success of the SKM government and thanked the people of Sikkim for their continued trust and partnership in this shared journey.

Tamang said his government remains fully committed to the welfare of every citizen and the advancement of every region of our state. He urged all to forge ahead, united in purpose, to build a ‘Sunaulo, Sammridha, and Samarth Sikkim’. (PTI)