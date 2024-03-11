19 C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Sikkim CM inaugurates new police station building in Gyalshing district

GANGTOK, March 10: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday commended the police force for their unwavering dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

Following the inauguration of a newly-constructed police station building in Gyalshing district, he expressed gratitude to the police force and emphasised the government’s readiness to invest in infrastructure and resources to empower law enforcement agencies in upholding the rule of law.

“I must express gratitude to the police force for their unwavering dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order in Sikkim,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the new police station building, the chief minister said it represented a significant stride forward in the government’s endeavours to enhance public safety and security across the state.

He called upon civil society and all stakeholders to collaborate in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of Sikkim.

The newly constructed three-story police station, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, boasts a total built-up area of 1806 sq-feet, enhancing the operational capacity of law enforcement in the region. (PTI)

