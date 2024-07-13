31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 13, 2024
type here...

Sikkim govt declares second, fourth Saturday’s holiday for employees

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, July 12: The Sikkim government declared the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as a holiday for its employees.

In a circular issued by the department of personnel on Thursday, the state government said it would give additional time to the employees to rest.

- Advertisement -

The government also asked its employees to strictly comply with the working hours, from 10 am to 4.30 am.

“It has been seen that many government employees report for duty very late in the morning and leave office much before the scheduled time in the evening. This hampers the implementation of development-oriented policies and programmes. Reporting late also causes undue harassment to the public who visit offices regularly for official works,” it said.

“Considering this, it is hereby ordered that all government employees should report for duty latest by 10 am and should remain in their respective offices till 4.30 pm,” it added.

Half-day casual leave would be deducted if an employee is found to have reported after 10.30 am or left the place of duty before 4.30 pm without valid official reasons, the circular said.

- Advertisement -

It also asked departmental heads to undertake surprise checking of the attendance of the employees. (PTI)

A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India