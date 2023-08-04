27 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 4, 2023
type here...

Sikkim govt requests citizens to hoist National Flag in houses, offices from August 13-15  

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Aug 3 (PTI): The Sikkim government on Thursday asked all its citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses and offices from August 13-15 as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“In this nationwide campaign, an appeal is made to all citizens of Sikkim to join in the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their houses, offices, etc, from August 13 to 15,” a culture department release said.

- Advertisement -

It said all government, private sector enterprises, educational/commercial establishments, non-governmental organisations, restaurants, shopping complexes, police stations will take part in this campaign and hoist the tricolour at their respective spaces to pay befitting respect to the nation.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ANSAM reiterates support for ‘Framework Agreement’ to resolve Indo-Naga political issue

The Hills Times - 0