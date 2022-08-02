Nagaland Home Department Appeals To Join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

DIMAPUR, Aug 1: The Home department of Nagaland Government has urged ‘everyone’ in the State to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the national flag on his/her house from August 13 to August 15, 2022.

The Home department also informed that, to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence and for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga ‘ campaign, supply orders for the national flag have been placed with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The flags will start arriving in Dimapur in a few days, the Home department further informed.

From Dimapur, the national flags will be transported in Police vehicles to all the district headquarters. The respective deputy commissioners thereafter will make the national flags available through the Block Development officers in the villages and through the administrators in cities and towns

The flag will be of size 20 inch × 30 inch and it may be purchased at Rs 20 each, the Home department added. (NNN)