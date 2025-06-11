28.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Sikkim landslide: Two more bodies recovered

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, June 10: Two more bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the site of the landslide at Chaten in North Sikkim, a police officer said.

“Two more bodies – a male and a female – have been recovered from the site of landslide on June 1,” Mangan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonam Detchu Bhutia said.

The SP said that the bodies were yet to be identified.

Following the recovery of the two bodies, three of six missing persons in the landslide on the army camp in Chaten have been recovered, Bhutia said.

The rescuers on Monday had recovered the body of an Army man Sainudheen PK.

The search operation is underway to find out if there are more missing persons despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the SP said.

The search and rescue operation is being led by the Army in coordination with local authorities and disaster response teams.

Apart from the missing persons, three army personnel had lost their lives and four others were injured in the landslide.

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, disrupting road and telecommunication connectivity.

Around 2,000 tourists had also been stranded in north Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang towns due to inclement weather conditions for days before being evacuated by road and air in rescue operations earlier this week. (PTI)

