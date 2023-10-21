25 C
Sikkim: NH-10 reopens after 16 days since devastating flash flood

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 21: In a sigh of relief, the National Highway No 10 has reopened after being closed for a period of 16 days owing the recent flash floods. The NH-10, one of the most important connectivity routes in the Himalayan state have been reopened from Teesta to Sethijhora.

Owing to this, neighbouring West Bengal’s Kalimpong district magistrate Balasubramanian today issued a circular that the movement of small and light vehicles along the said route has been allowed in a singular lane from 6 am till 6 pm.

As per the circular, small and light vehicles can move in a singular lane towards Siliguri from the Rangpo-Melli-Teesta bridge on to the route to Senthijhora. On the other hand, vehicles coming towards Darjeeling can come in singular lane from Senthi Jhora and can follow the Birik Dara route towards Darjeeling.

