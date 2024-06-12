24.6 C
Sikkim: Sanjeet Kharel takes oath as pro-tem speaker

GANGTOK, June 11: Sanjeet Kharel, the two-term SKM MLA of Namthang-Rateypani, took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Sikkim assembly on Tuesday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Kharel on his appointment as the pro-tem speaker.

The first session of the 11th Sikkim assembly will be held on Wednesday and the pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected members.

Election of the speaker will also be held during the session, officials said.

Tamang on Monday took oath as the chief minister of the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term.

The 56-year-old politician was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the governor at a function held in Paljor Stadium here.

Eleven other ministers also took oath along with him.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the assembly polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

