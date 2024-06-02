Some relief from flood in Imphal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: Daily life in Imphal – the capital of Manipur – is slowly returning to normal as water levels receded in areas that endured severe flooding and waterlogging over the past four days.

- Advertisement -

Residents in several parts of Imphal have begun resuming their daily activities, with shops reopening and people stepping out in large numbers to purchase essential commodities.

Auto and private vehicle services, previously disrupted by the flooding, have started operating again.

Fresh vegetables are now available in key areas such as Thong Nambolbi, Keishampat Junction, and Ima Keithel of Imphal on Manipur.

The primary focus has now shifted to assisting the over 200,000 people taking refuge in various relief camps across Manipur and rehabilitating those whose homes were destroyed by the deluge.

- Advertisement -

Government agencies, security forces, local clubs, organizations, and NGOs are actively engaged in providing essential supplies, including water and food, to those affected by the flooding.

Government agencies, security forces, local clubs, organizations, and NGOs are actively engaged in providing essential supplies, including water and food, to those affected by the flooding.

In the worst-hit areas, including Imphal city and locations in the Imphal East district of Manipur, approximately 10,000 individuals received packed hot meals.

Additionally, around 200 individuals were provided with tarpaulins and waterproof clothing.

- Advertisement -

At Mantripukhri Garrison, relief materials and temporary accommodations were offered to about 250 people, including billeting, food, water, and medical aid. Medical assistance was extended to 150 individuals.

To combat the surge in waterborne diseases typically seen during such times, the authorities distributed 5000 bottles of clean drinking water on May 30 and an additional 3,000 bottles on May 31, bringing the total to 8000 bottles.

The collective efforts of various agencies and organizations are crucial in ensuring the well-being and rehabilitation of the flood-affected population, aiming to restore normalcy in the region as swiftly as possible.