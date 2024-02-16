15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Tawang celebrates Major Bob Khating Day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 15: Indian armed forces, Tawang Administration and the locals of Tawang have come together to commemorate the 74th Maj Bob Khathing Day at Tawang War memorial complex in the border town in Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The celebrations, attended by military officers from Tawang Brigade, senior officials from state administration, students, community leaders, Army veterans and monks on Wednesday, were marked by patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The celebrations that commenced with the customary laying of the wreath, also included unfurling of the tricolour and performances by students and local artists.

It is worth mentioning that in the aftermath of India’s independence, Major Bob Khating was entrusted with the monumental task of establishing Indian administration in the remote Tawang region. It was on February 14, 1951 that the tricolour was hoisted for the first time at Tawang by Major Bob Khating, the appointed assistant political officer, heralding establishment of the Indian administration at Tawang.

The same materialized after the valiant Major undertook a treacherous march from the plains of Assam to Tawang, negotiating Sela and Bomdila passes during the peak winters, leading a contingent of 200 Assam Rifles troops and 600 porters for a difficult maiden mission. This materialized the formal establishment of Indian civil administration at Tawang. Armed with unwavering resolve and diplomatic finesse, he navigated the treacherous terrain of the Himalayas, bridging divides and fostering trust among the local populace.

Through tireless negotiations and genuine empathy, Major Khating seamlessly integrated Tawang into the Indian Union, laying the foundations for governance and development. His strategic leadership and commitment to unity ensured a smooth transition, earning him the respect and admiration of all and  awang at present  stands as a shining testament to Major Bob Khating’s indomitable spirit and visionary leadership.

- Advertisement -

The day is celebrated annually with great fervour and enthusiasm by Indian Armed forces, Tawang administration and the locals. Major Bob Khating is revered not just for his remarkable achievements, but also for his enduring legacy of peace, unity, and nation-building.

10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arms recovered in Kangpokpi, Bishnupur districts

The Hills Times - 0
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries