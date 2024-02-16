HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 15: Indian armed forces, Tawang Administration and the locals of Tawang have come together to commemorate the 74th Maj Bob Khathing Day at Tawang War memorial complex in the border town in Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebrations, attended by military officers from Tawang Brigade, senior officials from state administration, students, community leaders, Army veterans and monks on Wednesday, were marked by patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The celebrations that commenced with the customary laying of the wreath, also included unfurling of the tricolour and performances by students and local artists.

It is worth mentioning that in the aftermath of India’s independence, Major Bob Khating was entrusted with the monumental task of establishing Indian administration in the remote Tawang region. It was on February 14, 1951 that the tricolour was hoisted for the first time at Tawang by Major Bob Khating, the appointed assistant political officer, heralding establishment of the Indian administration at Tawang.

The same materialized after the valiant Major undertook a treacherous march from the plains of Assam to Tawang, negotiating Sela and Bomdila passes during the peak winters, leading a contingent of 200 Assam Rifles troops and 600 porters for a difficult maiden mission. This materialized the formal establishment of Indian civil administration at Tawang. Armed with unwavering resolve and diplomatic finesse, he navigated the treacherous terrain of the Himalayas, bridging divides and fostering trust among the local populace.

Through tireless negotiations and genuine empathy, Major Khating seamlessly integrated Tawang into the Indian Union, laying the foundations for governance and development. His strategic leadership and commitment to unity ensured a smooth transition, earning him the respect and admiration of all and awang at present stands as a shining testament to Major Bob Khating’s indomitable spirit and visionary leadership.

The day is celebrated annually with great fervour and enthusiasm by Indian Armed forces, Tawang administration and the locals. Major Bob Khating is revered not just for his remarkable achievements, but also for his enduring legacy of peace, unity, and nation-building.