Teesta flood: 150 labourers at Railway construction site miss death by whisker

KOLKATA, Oct 8: Around 150 labourers engaged in

constructing tunnels for the Indian Railways near the Sikkim-

West Bengal border got a new life on that fateful Wednesday

morning as they were rescued minutes before the raging

Teesta waters washed away their camp and almost all of

their belongings.

Officers of a private construction company, for which the

labourers work, rushed to their colony with vehicles just in

time after learning about the impending calamity and saved

the sleeping workers from certain death.

The gushing water of the Teesta destroyed the camp near

Zero Mile area, around 2 km from Rambi Bazar in West

Bengal’s Kalimpong district, with only the roofs of some of

their cottages visible now as the rest went under several feet

of slush.

As they woke up from deep slumber after a hard day’s work

by phone calls from the office asking them to pack their bags

in a hurry only with essentials and leave the riverside camp, it

took them a while for the seriousness of the matter to sink

in.

Finally, with the help of a security guard sent to fetch them,

they took another route, an unfamiliar one, to save time and

reached the nearest motorable road around 20 minutes

later.

When they looked back from the safety of the road, the

raging river was engulfing the camp, washing away

everything. The devastation of nature and the relief of being

alive brought tears to their eyes.

“We cried our hearts out as we saw our huts going

underwater. It was hard to believe that I was fast asleep at

the same spot just 15-20 minutes ago. I am thankful to the

almighty for saving us all,” Shibyendu Das, a 32-year-old

labourer who worked there told PTI over the phone.

Das was among the 150-odd labourers from states such as

Assam, Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal, working for the

company to build five tunnels for the Indian Railways’

Sevoke-Rangpo project which will connect the Himalayan

state with the rest of the country.

“We lost our food, tools, gas cylinders, personal belongings —

everything. We only managed to bring with us some money,

important papers and some clothes. I was working at this site

for nearly two years, but never encountered such a

situation,” said the labourer from Basirhat area of North 24

Parganas district of West Bengal.

The security guard was not the only one who had come to

save them in the early hours of October 3.

“To our surprise, we found out that some officers were

waiting for us with two trucks on that road,” said Das, who

has a little daughter and wife back home.

The officers were putting up at Rambi Bazar area, around 45

km from Sevoke, while the labour hutment was located

around 2 km downstream from Rambi Bazar.

“I got a call around 2 am from a local acquaintance in Reyang

village (near Rambi Bazar) that police had gone there for

evacuation as the Teesta water was rising. We decided to

evacuate the labourers as their camp was by the river,” said

one of the officers who had come to rescue the labourers.

Four officers and the security guard had gone to the

labourers’ colony with two trucks.

“The trucks had to make seven trips to transport all the 150

labourers to an empty godown near our camp at Rambi

Bazar. They were mentally devastated and physically

exhausted. We had to counsel them to boost their morale,”

said the officer, pleading anonymity.

An engineer who was also present during the rescue

operation that night said all the 150 labourers were later

taken to a safe place near Reyang village, where one of the

tunnels of the project is being constructed.

Initially, ration was provided to them from the officers’ stock.

Arrangements were later made so that they could stay

comfortably, said the engineer hailing from Kolkata.

“A few labourers sought to go back to their camp thinking

they might salvage some of their articles. But we asked them

not to make such a venture as they might put their lives at

risk. The spot is full of slush now,” said the engineer.

He said the company employees got immense help from the

local people and authorities during the crisis.

“Going back to work after witnessing nature’s fury has been

pretty difficult. I now shudder whenever see water,” the

labourer, Shibyendu Das, said.

After two days of struggling to cope with the traumatic

experience still fresh in their memory, Das and the other

workers finally could go back to work on Friday.

The flash flood in the Teesta river, triggered by a cloudburst

in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, caused accumulation of a

huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang

dam, destroying the power infrastructure before moving

downstream in spate, flooding towns and villages. (PTI)