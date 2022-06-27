Thank You Guardians Of Skies: Meghalaya CM To IAF For Aiding Flood Relief Ops

Shillong, June 26 (PTI): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for assisting the administer

ation in the state in its efforts to air drop essential commodities to people affected by heavy rain-induced floods across the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma expressed gratitude to IAF for extending help in times of distress.

“For the 1st time in the history of Meghalaya, relief operations of this magnitude are being carried out in the state. Thank you guardians of the skies and a great job by the whole coordinating team.

“Thanks to @IAF_MCC for assisting us in reaching out to our people in need, to inaccessible areas devastated by the recent rains and landslides,” he said.

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Sreeprakash said its personnel had been carrying out flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya since June 21.

“Since then, IAF has flown around 74 missions, rescued 253 stranded people and dropped more than 200 tonne of relief material as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, conducted to aid the civil administration of affected areas,” he told PTI.

The IAF deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide supplies to people, he added.